Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 575 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. Cowen increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.67.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $207.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.23. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $90.12 and a one year high of $212.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.49%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.