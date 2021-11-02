Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ESSA Pharma were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 25,783 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 976.5% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,053,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,250,000 after buying an additional 2,770,227 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 178,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of ESSA Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,015,814 shares in the company, valued at $44,540,428.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EPIX opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $416.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.89. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

