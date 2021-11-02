Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,089 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Poseida Therapeutics worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSTX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on PSTX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of PSTX opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The company has a market cap of $407.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of -0.33.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,485 shares in the company, valued at $399,813.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $140,603.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,029 shares of company stock valued at $498,564. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.