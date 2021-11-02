Analysts Anticipate FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to Announce $4.33 EPS

Brokerages expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to post earnings per share of $4.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.63. FedEx reported earnings of $4.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year earnings of $19.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.68 to $20.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $22.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $23.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.13.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $235.64 on Friday. FedEx has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.47. The firm has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

