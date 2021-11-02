$1.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to announce $1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year earnings of $8.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $9.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $9.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.73.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $137.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.53. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $110.57 and a 1 year high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 101.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.