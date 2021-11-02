Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BAH. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

NYSE BAH opened at $87.60 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $75.15 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.2% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 195,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,717,000 after buying an additional 47,532 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 12,564 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 134,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,851,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

