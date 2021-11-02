Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,089,448 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $53,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.68 per share, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 869,793 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,558.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.01 per share, with a total value of $49,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,347.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,706 shares of company stock worth $400,429 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FFIN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th.

FFIN stock opened at $52.17 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.88.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 44.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

