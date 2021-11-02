Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,544 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.86% of Littelfuse worth $54,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,461,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,250,000 after acquiring an additional 19,059 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,771,000 after acquiring an additional 100,145 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,091,000 after acquiring an additional 22,930 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,502,000 after acquiring an additional 62,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,867,000 after acquiring an additional 84,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $118,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,474 shares in the company, valued at $651,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,507,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $7,405,508 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LFUS. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Littelfuse stock opened at $299.75 on Tuesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.31 and a 52 week high of $304.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.38.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

