Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,740 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $57,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $135.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.79. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $126.01 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.19 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,450 shares of company stock worth $1,139,914 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on JAZZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.60.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

