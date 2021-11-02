Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,740 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $57,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $135.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.79. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $126.01 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,450 shares of company stock worth $1,139,914 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms have commented on JAZZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.60.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
