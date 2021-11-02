Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,514,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,834 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $57,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,346 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 9.0% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,339 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 1.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,491,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,460,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 25.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,874,000 after purchasing an additional 593,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 10.4% in the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 2,151,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,151,000 after purchasing an additional 203,320 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $2,278,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 43,632 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,617,001.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,044 shares of company stock worth $6,792,459. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Northland Securities increased their target price on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. OTR Global downgraded Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

