State Street Corp Grows Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 51,999 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.48% of Coherent worth $160,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $611,756,000 after buying an additional 18,143 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter worth about $303,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 66.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $249,921,000 after buying an additional 376,293 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 65.1% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 760,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,013,000 after buying an additional 299,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 13.3% in the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 369,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,718,000 after buying an additional 43,513 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $256.71 on Tuesday. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $115.32 and a one year high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -51.97 and a beta of 1.57.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $395.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.17.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

