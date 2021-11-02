State Street Corp Has $158.51 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546,029 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $158,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $174.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.88.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $129,388,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,618 shares in the company, valued at $42,535,826.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total transaction of $681,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,380,632 shares of company stock worth $210,757,754 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.56.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

