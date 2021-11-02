Analysts Offer Predictions for Yamana Gold Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yamana Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.34 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 7.80%. Yamana Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank of Canada upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $6.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Yamana Gold by 27.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Yamana Gold by 29.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Yamana Gold by 6.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 226,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Yamana Gold by 8.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

