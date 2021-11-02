FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ameris Bancorp Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will earn $5.11 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens downgraded Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $53.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $51.40.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,402,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,771,000 after buying an additional 246,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,969,000 after buying an additional 573,698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,088,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,181,000 after buying an additional 19,228 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,749,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,575,000 after buying an additional 1,200,349 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,693,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,915,000 after buying an additional 668,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.