EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Short Interest Down 19.1% in October

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,330,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the September 30th total of 10,300,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank cut EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.15.

NYSE:EOG opened at $93.46 on Tuesday. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $95.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.49. The firm has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

