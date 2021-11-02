FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Short Interest Update

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the September 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FCN opened at $147.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.43. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $98.79 and a fifty-two week high of $149.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 350.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth $2,180,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 419,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,568,000 after purchasing an additional 110,090 shares during the last quarter.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

