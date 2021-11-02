State Street Corp Buys 17,651 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 245,391 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,651 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $163,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,860,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 110,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $736.12 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $668.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The business had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.30, for a total value of $929,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,850 shares of company stock valued at $18,413,315 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $529.44.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.