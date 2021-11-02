State Street Corp Buys 301,176 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,808,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.27% of The New York Times worth $165,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The New York Times by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in The New York Times by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in The New York Times by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in The New York Times by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in The New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The New York Times stock opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.85. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 67.11 and a beta of 0.81. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

