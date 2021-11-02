Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $39.41 Million Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 742,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,063 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Rent-A-Center worth $39,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCII. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 651.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RCII shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $54.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.57. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

