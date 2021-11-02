Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Saul Centers, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Saul Centers in a report released on Sunday, October 31st. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

BFS stock opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.86. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $48.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Saul Centers by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Saul Centers by 93,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.39%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.