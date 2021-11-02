Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,028 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of RBC Bearings worth $40,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 125.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth $81,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $233.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.42 and a 12 month high of $250.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.54. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.01 and a beta of 1.38.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.26 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROLL. Truist Securities raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.25.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

