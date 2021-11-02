Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 51,499 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,105,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,499 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $41,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in FOX by 347.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in FOX in the second quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in FOX by 392.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 60.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 81.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.87.

FOX stock opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average is $37.89. Fox Co. has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

