KeyCorp Raises Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $38.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman stock opened at $33.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $33.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.99.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntsman will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 29.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.