Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $39.87 Million Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,385 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $39,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 204.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 163,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,035,000 after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,036,676,000 after purchasing an additional 68,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,223,000 after purchasing an additional 65,331 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 523,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,592,000 after purchasing an additional 57,614 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 40.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,589,000 after purchasing an additional 56,670 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $784.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $772.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $695.52. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $507.22 and a 12-month high of $832.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 223.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total value of $475,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total transaction of $1,729,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

