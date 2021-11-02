Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sibanye Stillwater Limited is a precious metals mining company, with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal and gold operations and projects. Sibanye Stillwater Limited, formerly known as Sibanye Gold Limited, is based in Westonaria, South Africa. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.49. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 23.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 61,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 16.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 65.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 33.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

