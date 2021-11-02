BGSF (BGSF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $74.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. On average, analysts expect BGSF to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BGSF opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.69. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $127.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BGSF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. bought 3,682 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $47,534.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $63,807. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BGSF stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.12% of BGSF worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

