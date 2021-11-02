Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $8,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $101.14 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.19 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.90 and a 200-day moving average of $99.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

