Assetmark Inc. Has $63,000 Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $114.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 814.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.29 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.99 and a 200-day moving average of $137.43.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

