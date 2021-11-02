Digital Media Solutions (DMS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Digital Media Solutions has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Digital Media Solutions had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter.

Get Digital Media Solutions alerts:

Digital Media Solutions stock opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. Digital Media Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.92 million and a P/E ratio of 132.20.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Media Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Media Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Digital Media Solutions were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.