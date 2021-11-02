Vital Farms (VITL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Vital Farms has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Vital Farms had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.75 million. On average, analysts expect Vital Farms to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

NASDAQ VITL opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. Vital Farms has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $680.10 million, a PE ratio of 89.11 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72.

In related news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $7,708,157.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 5,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vital Farms stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VITL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.