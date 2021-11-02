Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $8.07 Million Stock Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,390 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $8,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Open Lending by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,778,000 after buying an additional 1,472,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Open Lending by 464.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its holdings in Open Lending by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,889,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,928,000 after purchasing an additional 162,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.60. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $10,513,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $5,907,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,321,626 shares of company stock worth $44,905,942. 25.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on LPRO shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

