Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 141 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,955,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 106,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 301.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,467,000 after acquiring an additional 54,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $831.00 to $842.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $785.00 to $798.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $606.00 to $571.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.71.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $639.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $616.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $571.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total transaction of $672,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,558 shares of company stock valued at $194,367,627 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

