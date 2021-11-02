Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in Sleep Number by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Sleep Number by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.80.

Sleep Number stock opened at $90.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.33. Sleep Number Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

