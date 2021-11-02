Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 24,958 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 62.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,958 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.11% of United Natural Foods worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNFI. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,761,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1,425.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 475,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 443,991 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 33.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,431,000 after purchasing an additional 420,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 18.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,138,000 after purchasing an additional 148,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,333,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,200,000 after purchasing an additional 111,479 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.52. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $52.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Scott Green sold 8,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $389,940.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $1,688,942.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

