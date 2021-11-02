Federated Hermes Inc. Takes $2.21 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Z opened at $97.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.50 and a beta of 1.18. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,496 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $235,397.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,210.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,798,951.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,181.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,999 shares of company stock worth $6,485,914 over the last 90 days. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

