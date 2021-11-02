Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 138 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPAR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,065,000 after buying an additional 22,327 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,959,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,038,000 after buying an additional 68,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,036,000 after buying an additional 20,027 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.4% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 458,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 6.6% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 424,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,570,000 after purchasing an additional 26,146 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums stock opened at $90.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.86. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.09 and a 1-year high of $94.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.64%.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on IPAR shares. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.