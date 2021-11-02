Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 85.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,202 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in PPD were worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in PPD by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPD in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in PPD by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in PPD by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in PPD by 200.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 87,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

PPD opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. PPD, Inc. has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $47.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 65.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.37.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

