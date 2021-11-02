Putnam Investments LLC Grows Position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.45% of Coastal Financial worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 611,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after buying an additional 16,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coastal Financial by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 428,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 45,931 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Coastal Financial during the second quarter worth $10,060,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coastal Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coastal Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCB opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.20. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.15.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCB shares. TheStreet upgraded Coastal Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Coastal Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

