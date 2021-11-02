Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 94.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 292,790 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.2% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

