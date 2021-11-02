Putnam Investments LLC Trims Stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in TFI International were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in TFI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $736,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in TFI International by 3.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TFI International by 8,696.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.84.

TFII stock opened at $106.93 on Tuesday. TFI International Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

