13,761 Shares in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Acquired by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 224,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,467 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 17,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,730,000 after purchasing an additional 244,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -130.19 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 million. Equity Commonwealth had a negative net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EQC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

