Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 172,704 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 766,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172,704 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $39,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 365.0% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 344,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,757,000 after buying an additional 270,587 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CIT Group during the first quarter worth about $820,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,708,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,145,000 after buying an additional 38,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.81.

In other news, EVP Marisa Harney sold 7,670 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $379,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 7,875 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $400,916.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CIT Group stock opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.74. CIT Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $56.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

