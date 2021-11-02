Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 1,004.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 906.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000.

FHLC stock opened at $66.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.95. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.35 and a 52-week high of $68.58.

