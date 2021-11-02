Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $156,000 Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 267.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,336,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $440,579,000 after buying an additional 134,355 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 585.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,284,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,976,000 after buying an additional 2,804,919 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 21.4% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,964,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $140,029,000 after buying an additional 522,641 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,807,000 after buying an additional 1,493,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 32.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,173,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,588,000 after buying an additional 536,855 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

SPR opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.33.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.