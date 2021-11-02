Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 27,121 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,121 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $18,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 144.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 1,089.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 33.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Impinj alerts:

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 722 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $40,179.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,603 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $86,209.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,716 shares of company stock valued at $750,566. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

PI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Impinj in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $72.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 2.36. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.79.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.