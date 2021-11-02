Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 12,213 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,295 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.48% of Model N worth $18,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Model N by 13.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 12.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 2.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 58.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

MODN stock opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Model N’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Model N news, SVP Laura Selig sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $45,671.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $176,290.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,367 shares of company stock worth $932,468. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

