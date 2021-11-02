Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 19,118 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,028,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.88% of Middlesex Water worth $84,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 15.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 481,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,065,000 after purchasing an additional 64,495 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth approximately $4,824,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,456,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,032,000 after purchasing an additional 41,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,941,000 after purchasing an additional 26,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 639.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 26,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,714.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim C. Hanemann sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $114,118.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,150. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of MSEX opened at $101.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $116.39.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

