Zacks: Brokerages Expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.03 Million

Equities analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will post sales of $66.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.79 million and the highest is $67.26 million. Univest Financial reported sales of $64.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year sales of $266.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $263.97 million to $269.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $276.21 million, with estimates ranging from $268.27 million to $284.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Univest Financial.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 33.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $879.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVSP. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Univest Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 65.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Univest Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Univest Financial (UVSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.