Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 69,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,499,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC opened at $67.26 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $28.54 and a 12-month high of $68.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.61. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

