Assetmark Inc. Decreases Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,268 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in EQT by 75.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth about $1,215,000. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 30.0% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,235,000 after buying an additional 74,980 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at about $4,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.23.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

